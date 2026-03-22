The geography of the Strait of Hormuz, where shipping lanes are just 2 miles wide, gives Iran unique power over the global economy. But its history shows the current battle for the strait is just the latest iteration of a centuries-old fight to control the critical trade entrepôt.
Empires have battled over the Strait of Hormuz for centuries
SummaryGreeks, Ottomans and Portuguese all sought to control the Persian waterway, whose shores were once dubbed the Pirate Coast.
The geography of the Strait of Hormuz, where shipping lanes are just 2 miles wide, gives Iran unique power over the global economy. But its history shows the current battle for the strait is just the latest iteration of a centuries-old fight to control the critical trade entrepôt.
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