Escalating Iranian attacks and the U.S. government’s decision to hold off on military escorts for oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz are raising the prospect of a prolonged closure that would choke off exports through the world’s most important energy-transport route.
Escalating Hormuz crisis raises specter of prolonged closure
SummaryHopes for quickly reviving trade through the strait are dimming without US naval escorts as Iran steps up attacks.
