ETFs are eating the world. The right—and wrong—ways to invest.
Ian Salisbury , Barrons 14 min read 04 Jul 2025, 11:39 AM IST
Summary
More than 700 ETFs launched last year, including ones that hold crypto or make leveraged bets on individual stocks like Nvidia. How to make sense of it all.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
A few months ago, you needed big bucks to tap the opaque world of private credit. Not anymore—thanks to the magic of exchange-traded funds.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story