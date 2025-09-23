EU, Indonesia ink trade deal after years of talks
Summary
The economic agreement would remove duties on labor-intensive sectors such as footwear, textiles, garments, palm oil, fisheries, renewable energy and electric vehicles.
Indonesia and the European Union have signed a long-awaited trade deal that comes as Asian countries reposition themselves in a landscape reshaped by U.S. tariffs.
