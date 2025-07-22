Mint Explainer: Why does the EU keep sanctioning Russia?
Dipankar De Sarkar 7 min read 22 Jul 2025, 04:12 PM IST
Summary
On 18 July the EU and the UK announced their 18th package of sanctions against Russia since it invaded Ukraine in 2022. It's their most stringent set of punishments yet, but if the sanctions are working, why have there been 18 rounds in 29 months?
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
On Friday the European Union imposed its 18th package of sanctions against Russia for its February 2022 invasion of Ukraine. This round of sanctions may affect India more than previous ones.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story