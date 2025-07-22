Mint Explainer: Why does the EU keep sanctioning Russia?

So, what's the bottom line?

Remember, the 2022 sanctions built on measures first introduced in 2014 in response to Russia’s annexation of Crimea and other neighbouring areas. So, as long as there is no peace between Russia and Ukraine, the sanctions regime will continue, affecting Indian and other countries in the process. Trump has now given Russia 50 days to agree to a peace deal. What if it doesn’t? What’s the plan? We don’t know.