EU could offer to buy $56 bln of US products to end trade war, top negotiator says
SummaryTrump has repeatedly lambasted the EU for what he says are the unfair surpluses they run in their trade in goods with the U.S.
Europe can resolve its trade dispute with the U.S. by purchasing 50 billion euros’ worth of American goods like gas and soybeans, the EU’s top trade negotiator said.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more