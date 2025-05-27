Lagging confidence in dollar offers chance to raise euro’s profile, Lagarde says
Summary“We should make clear that we support a win-win approach to trade, ensuring that we are the most attractive partner to make deals with,” the ECB President said in a speech on Monday.
Europe must maintain a steadfast commitment to open trade and bolster its legal and institutional foundations to raise the profile of the euro currency as confidence in the dominance of the U.S. dollar wanes, according to European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde.