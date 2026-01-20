Europe contends with a big new threat: the US
Marcus Walker , David Luhnow , The Wall Street Journal 8 min read 20 Jan 2026, 06:35 am IST
Most governments in Europe seek to de-escalate the confrontation and want to delay the day when they decouple the region’s security and economy from the U.S.
President Trump’s demands that Denmark hand over Greenland to the U.S. or risk a trade war and possible military action is confronting Europe with the unthinkable: Its major ally for more than 70 years has turned into one of its most urgent threats.
