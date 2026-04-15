LONDON—European countries are putting together a plan for a broad coalition of countries to help free up shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, including sending mine-clearing and other military vessels. But the plan would only come after the war and may exclude one country in particular: the U.S.
Europe drafts postwar plan to free up Hormuz without US
SummaryU.K. and French plan aims to give shipping companies confidence to use the strait after the fighting ends.
LONDON—European countries are putting together a plan for a broad coalition of countries to help free up shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, including sending mine-clearing and other military vessels. But the plan would only come after the war and may exclude one country in particular: the U.S.
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