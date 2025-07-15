Europe draws up retaliatory tariffs for US goods in case no trade deal is reached
Aircraft and booze are among imports that would be targeted as EU debates how to respond to President Trump’s latest trade threats.
The European Union is readying a fresh list of American products—ranging from aircraft to alcoholic beverages, coffee and medical devices—to hit with retaliatory tariffs if a trade deal isn’t reached by President Trump’s Aug. 1 deadline.EU officials on Monday unveiled the list after Trump’s latest tariff threat over the weekend revived a debate in the bloc over whether it should fight back, and how forcefully, if the two sides can’t reach a deal.The EU in April froze an initial package of retaliatory tariffs against the U.S. after Trump said he would limit blanket tariffs on most countries to 10% for 90 days. The new EU list, circulated to the bloc’s 27 member states and viewed by The Wall Street Journal, covers American imports that were together valued at roughly $84 billion last year.