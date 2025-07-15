The European Union is readying a fresh list of American products—ranging from aircraft to alcoholic beverages, coffee and medical devices—to hit with retaliatory tariffs if a trade deal isn’t reached by President Trump’s Aug. 1 deadline.EU officials on Monday unveiled the list after Trump’s latest tariff threat over the weekend revived a debate in the bloc over whether it should fight back, and how forcefully, if the two sides can’t reach a deal.The EU in April froze an initial package of retaliatory tariffs against the U.S. after Trump said he would limit blanket tariffs on most countries to 10% for 90 days. The new EU list, circulated to the bloc’s 27 member states and viewed by The Wall Street Journal, covers American imports that were together valued at roughly $84 billion last year.