Europe fears it can’t catch up in Great Power competition
Laurence Norman , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 28 Nov 2025, 12:11 pm IST
Summary
Underarmed and politically fractious, the continent worries it is becoming the biggest loser in the new era of transactional politics.
BRUSSELS—In the accelerating contest between great powers, Europe is struggling to keep up.
