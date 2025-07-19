Europe gets tougher on Putin
Summary
Merz and other leaders look to squeeze Russia’s faltering economy. Where’s President Trump?
European leaders on Friday at long last cranked up sanctions on Russia, sending Vladimir Putin a message that there will be more economic costs if he continues his drone and missile barrages on Ukraine. Now it’s Washington’s turn.
