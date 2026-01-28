Europe got tough with Trump, but it needs the US as much as ever
Tom Fairless , Kim Mackrael , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 28 Jan 2026, 06:34 am IST
The Continent’s dependence on America runs deep and belies attempts to replace it with new alliances.
European capitals closed ranks to push back against President Trump’s bid to control Greenland, but the Continent’s dependence on the U.S. for security, exports and technology means decoupling from its ally isn’t an option.
