Europe got tough with Trump, but it needs the US as much as ever

The EU sent roughly $640 billion worth of goods to the U.S. in 2024, accounting for about 21% of its total goods exports, up from around 18% in 2019, according to EU data. That is almost as much as the combined value of goods the bloc exported to the U.K. and China, its second- and third-biggest export markets. The U.K. is almost as reliant, sending roughly 16% of its goods exports to the U.S.