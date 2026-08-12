LISBON—The agent manning the passport control line warned me not to be fooled by the mercifully short line that greeted me upon arrival at Portugal’s Lisbon International Airport on the last Friday in July.
Europe has a new passport system—and it’s driving travellers crazy
SummaryThe EU’s new, electronic entry-exit system is a mess, except when it isn’t.
LISBON—The agent manning the passport control line warned me not to be fooled by the mercifully short line that greeted me upon arrival at Portugal’s Lisbon International Airport on the last Friday in July.
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