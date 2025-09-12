Europe has been going cold on net zero
Joseph C. Sternberg , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 12 Sept 2025, 08:30 am IST
Summary
The most preposterous policy idea in history is running out of steam as voters feel the costs.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Remember net zero? Europe’s politicians wish you’d forget, as the Continent rushes en masse for the climate-policy exits this autumn.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story