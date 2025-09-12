Europe has been going cold on net zero

Enlightening in that Times polling is the long list of things British voters aren’t prepared to do or pay for in pursuit of net zero. The proportion willing to pay more for international air travel to combat climate change has fallen to 48% from 57% in 2021 (and the real number will be substantially lower if any politician ever actually tries an air-travel carbon tax). The proportion willing to pay more for auto fuel has fallen to 26% from 36%, and the share willing to pay higher taxes for the climate cause has plunged.