Europe has three options for defending Greenland
Fending off Donald Trump may yet prove agonisingly difficult
“IT IS NOT easy to think about solutions when you wake up every morning to new threats." Such was the understated view of Lars Lokke Rasmussen, Denmark’s foreign minister, on January 14th. He and his Greenlandic counterpart had just held a testy meeting with Marco Rubio, America’s secretary of state, and J.D. Vance, the vice-president, in Washington. Since America’s exfiltration of Nicolás Maduro, Venezuela’s dictator, on January 3rd, President Donald Trump has revived his interest in what Mr Rasmussen called “conquering" Greenland. Anything less than having the island “in the hands of the United States" would be “unacceptable", Mr Trump wrote on social media before the meeting. Otherwise Greenland would fall into the clutches of Russia or China.