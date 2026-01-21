Europe has three options for defending Greenland

If not, the final hope is that Mr Trump may be distracted from his quest. A stealthy takeover operation—say, agitating for Greenlandic independence as a prelude to an American association agreement or annexation—would require planning and follow-through. These are not the president’s strengths. A military takeover would be simpler to execute. But it would severely test the loyalties of some in the armed forces, the government and Congress. Just 4% of American voters back the use of force to obtain Greenland. Mr Trump has a lot on his plate, from November’s midterms to troubles in Iran, and values easy wins. Once the sugar high from Venezuela has worn off, he may find something else to worry about. Perhaps his annexation talk is merely designed to press the Danes into a deal on security or mining. That, at least, is the European hope.