Europe is aiming to sign a long-awaited free-trade deal with India

NARENDRA MODI’S guests of honour at Indian Republic Day on January 26th will not just be there to witness the pomp and parades. India’s prime minister has invited the European Union’s two top officials, Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, and António Costa, president of the European Council, which represents the EU’s member states. At an EU-India summit the following day, the two sides aim to reach agreement on a range of accords, among them a free-trade pact. Donald Trump deserves some of the credit. Without the American president’s nationalist adventurism, his predilection for tariffs and his habit of alienating allies, the two big democracies might not have found the courage to strike a deal.

Europe and India face a similar sort of problem. “They are trying to preserve their strategic autonomy as secondary players in their respective spheres, India v China in the Indo-Pacific and Europe v America in the Atlantic," says Chietigj Bajpaee of Chatham House, a British think-tank. India is increasingly looking west in its trade relationships—it signed a trade deal with Britain in July—while shunning trade pacts with Asian competitors. The EU, for its part, faces in whatever direction opportunities present themselves. On January 17th it signed an agreement with Latin America’s Mercosur trade zone, which includes Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay. The European Parliament threw a spanner in the works on January 21st by sending the pact to the courts for judicial review, but the commission says it can apply in the interim.

In the short term, an EU-India deal will change little. The economic relationship starts from a low base. India is only the EU’s ninth-biggest trading partner, accounting for a mere 2.4% of the bloc’s total trade; 17.3% is with America, 14.6% with China. At just under €50bn ($59bn) a year, Europe’s exports of goods to India are worth about as much as those to the Mercosur countries. Even after adding the €26bn in services exports, the total is still just 0.4% of the EU’s GDP. The trade deal will not boost Europe’s growth much, in part because the current average tariff rate on its exports to India is only about 9%. But some reductions matter, such as slashing India’s tariffs on cars from as high as 110% to 40%. More important are non-tariff barriers, such as quality controls or rules on government procurement. The FTA is expected to include some progress on these, notably on procurement, but they are much more complicated to wind down than tariffs.

The effect for India is a bit larger. It is trying to soften the blow from the 50% rate that Mr Trump imposed on the country as part of his global tariff rampage, and from his punitive tariffs on countries buying Russian hydrocarbons. Its €105bn in exports of goods and services to the EU are roughly equivalent to the $129bn it exported to America in 2024. The EU recently shortened the list of tariff rebates that it grants India, known to trade wonks as the generalised system of preferences. That means that absent a trade deal, higher tariffs would apply to about 2.7% of Indian exports, according to India’s Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

However, the current average EU tariff rate on Indian imports is just 4%, limiting the upside of a trade deal. Furthermore, India remains strongly protectionist; it is known as one of the hardest nuts to crack in international trade negotiations. Hence the deal will be shallower than others the EU has recently signed. Controversial segments, including many agricultural goods with high tariff rates, will be excluded. Others are reserved for separate agreements, notably the geographical indicators that protect collective brands such as Greece’s feta cheese and France’s champagne, or India’s darjeeling tea and basmati rice.

The deal is mainly a matter of promoting longer-term economic co-operation. A security and defence partnership will be signed alongside the free-trade pact. “Such a partnership shows a higher level of trust," says Garima Mohan of the German Marshall Fund, an American think-tank. India is hoping that its ability to produce at scale will complement European arms producers. “India’s private sector is increasingly interested in joint ventures with European partners," Ms Mohan adds. That includes new defence tech such as AI and space. There will likely be an agreement on India’s expanded participation in Horizon, the EU’s flagship research funding programme. A deal on skilled migration, mostly from young India to ageing Europe, will also be part of the summit—a way for the EU to set itself apart from America, which is restricting the visas under which many Indians immigrate for work.

The two sides still have plenty to disagree on. India will not jettison its long-standing relationship with Russia despite that country’s war on Ukraine. Across Delhi there are billboards sponsored by Russia’s propaganda broadcaster RT showing Mr Modi and Vladimir Putin, Russia’s autocratic leader, walking side by side. India is one of the main remaining buyers of Russian oil, and its exports of dual-use goods, which Russia can use in its war effort, annoy the EU. The bloc’s latest package of sanctions on Russia included three Indian entities. India, for its part, considers the EU’s new border tax on goods whose production emits lots of greenhouse gases, known as the carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM), to be protectionism masquerading as environmentalism. The EU says it simply wants foreign producers to pay for emissions just as European ones would, under the EU’s carbon pricing scheme.

The summit gives a boost to the India-EU relationship. Some think the real action is in bilateral deals between India and individual European countries. India and France have long had a strong relationship. Germany is showing more interest too: Friedrich Merz, the chancellor, visited India on January 12th with 23 business leaders in tow. The third Nordic-India summit will be held in Oslo later this year. And this week’s deals are significant: they come at a time when both Europe and India are responding to public rejections from the once-friendly Americans. Beyond the substance, the agreements are meant to signal that runners-up to the global superpowers have options of their own.