Europe is aiming to sign a long-awaited free-trade deal with India
One way to show America and China that also-rans have options, too
NARENDRA MODI’S guests of honour at Indian Republic Day on January 26th will not just be there to witness the pomp and parades. India’s prime minister has invited the European Union’s two top officials, Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, and António Costa, president of the European Council, which represents the EU’s member states. At an EU-India summit the following day, the two sides aim to reach agreement on a range of accords, among them a free-trade pact. Donald Trump deserves some of the credit. Without the American president’s nationalist adventurism, his predilection for tariffs and his habit of alienating allies, the two big democracies might not have found the courage to strike a deal.