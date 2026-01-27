Europe is aiming to sign a long-awaited free-trade deal with India

In the short term, an EU-India deal will change little. The economic relationship starts from a low base. India is only the EU’s ninth-biggest trading partner, accounting for a mere 2.4% of the bloc’s total trade; 17.3% is with America, 14.6% with China. At just under €50bn ($59bn) a year, Europe’s exports of goods to India are worth about as much as those to the Mercosur countries. Even after adding the €26bn in services exports, the total is still just 0.4% of the EU’s GDP. The trade deal will not boost Europe’s growth much, in part because the current average tariff rate on its exports to India is only about 9%. But some reductions matter, such as slashing India’s tariffs on cars from as high as 110% to 40%. More important are non-tariff barriers, such as quality controls or rules on government procurement. The FTA is expected to include some progress on these, notably on procurement, but they are much more complicated to wind down than tariffs.