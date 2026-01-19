Europe is bracing for a new trade fight with Trump. Here are its options.
Kim Mackrael , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 19 Jan 2026, 06:49 am IST
Summary
From retaliatory tariffs to the never-before-used ‘bazooka,’ European leaders have a slate to choose from in responding to U.S. threats over Greenland.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
BRUSSELS—European leaders racing to respond to the threat of U.S. tariffs for opposing President Trump’s plan to take control of Greenland have an arsenal of options, including trade retaliation, reducing defense ties and a “bazooka" to defend against economic coercion.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story