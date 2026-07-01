Europe is hot as hell. Why doesn’t it want air conditioning?

PARIS—Luca Funaro, a 32-year-old with a rare genetic illness, suffered through this month’s record-breaking heat wave in his apartment in the French capital without an air conditioning system. His neighbors won’t allow one.
They have refused his requests to install a unit in the courtyard of his building in the Marais, a bustling neighborhood in central Paris. They said the device would be too loud. Funaro, who relies on a wheelchair and breathes with a ventilator, has taken the neighbors to court, his family spending thousands of dollars on a legal battle that has lasted two years and counting.
“If it’s too hot, disabled people get dehydrated, and it’s difficult to breathe,” said Funaro.
Europeans have long shunned air conditioning, viewing it as noisy, a blight on their architectural heritage and, above all, unnecessary as long as the summers were mild. They feared widespread adoption of the energy-hungry technology would undermine their ambition to lead the fight against climate change.