Europe is quietly playing a crucial role in the Iran war

Germany’s Ramstein Air Base, one of the largest U.S. bases in the world, is now a critical hub of the entire Middle East operation. Military officials say it is a central node for command, communications and data relay, particularly for drone operations and long-range strike coordination. The base anchors a constant air bridge between the U.S., Europe and the Gulf, with transport aircraft like the C-17 and C-130J ferrying personnel, munitions and equipment into the Gulf region. The biggest U.S. military hospital outside America is located nearby.