President Trump has criticized Europe for staying on the sidelines in the Iran war. But many European countries are quietly playing a crucial supporting role.
Europe is quietly playing a crucial role in the Iran war
SummaryEuropean military bases are facilitating one of the most logistically complex operations the U.S. military has been involved in for decades.
President Trump has criticized Europe for staying on the sidelines in the Iran war. But many European countries are quietly playing a crucial supporting role.
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