Europe is starting to think Putin will expand the war beyond Ukraine

“Russia can’t afford to continue the war on its current trajectory because it will face the trap of diminishing resources,” said Oleksandr V. Danylyuk, chairman of the Center for Defense Reforms in Kyiv and a former Ukrainian defense and intelligence official. “This means that Putin will have to escalate. He can do it vertically, by increasing the intensity of violence, including through nuclear blackmail but without any real use of the nuclear weapons. And he can do it horizontally, by expanding the geography of the conflict as he seeks to freeze the war on better terms.”