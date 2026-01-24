Europe prepares for a nightmare scenario: The US blocking access to tech
Sam Schechner , Berber Jin , Kim Mackrael , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 24 Jan 2026, 12:41 pm IST
Summary
Trump’s threats have injected new urgency into European efforts to reduce its reliance on American technology.
DAVOS, Switzerland—Rising tensions with the U.S. are spurring new plans in Europe to do something that has long seemed impossible: break with American technology in favor of homegrown alternatives.
