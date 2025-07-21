Europe prepares for a US trade fight
Kim Mackrael , Bertrand Benoit , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 21 Jul 2025, 07:09 AM IST
Summary
The European Union still wants a deal, but with US demands growing, the bloc is getting ready to push back.
The European Union thought it was on the verge of a deal with the U.S. to keep tariffs in check. Now it is readying a counterattack.
