Europe set to hold rates with ECB, BOE following the Fed. Weak dollar’s a factor
Summary
Just like the Federal Reserve, policymakers across the Atlantic are in wait-and-see mode.
Europe’s most important central banks are likely to hold interest rates steady on Thursday. Just like the Federal Reserve, policymakers across the Atlantic are in wait-and-see mode.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story