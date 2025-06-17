Europe should buy from Ukraine’s defence industry

Ukrainian officials claim their troops are now killing between seven and ten Russians for every soldier they lose. So although Ukraine is still heavily outnumbered, the imbalance in manpower matters less than it did. That is why Russia has been battling for almost nine months, at gruesome cost, to take the small city of Pokrovsk (with a pre-war population of 60,000). Russia occupies around 19% of Ukraine, almost exactly the same proportion as it did at the end of 2022. No one now talks, as they used to, of an imminent Ukrainian collapse.