Europe turns a blind eye to Erdogan’s crackdown because it needs Turkey
Yaroslav Trofimov , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 01 Apr 2025, 10:11 AM IST
SummaryFacing a Russian threat and a rift with Washington, European capitals can’t afford to alienate a powerful ally.
Turkey’s suppression of democratic opposition would have elicited strong protests from Europe in the past. But now, the worst rift in trans-Atlantic relations in generations and the growing threat from Russia are trumping those concerns.
