Europe turns a blind eye to Erdogan’s crackdown because it needs Turkey

“A great-power arrangement in which everyone gets their sphere of influence is not exactly good news for Turkey and inevitably creates, in the long run, a confrontational situation with Russia, whether it’s in the Black Sea, the Caucasus, or in the form of Russia coming back to the Middle East," said Aslı Aydıntaşbaş, a Turkey expert at the Brookings Institution. “A victorious Russia is very dangerous for Turkey, just as it was dangerous for the Ottoman Empire. There is an understanding of this."