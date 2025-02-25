Europe weighs options to boost defence spending

Europe will likely have to spend hundreds of billions of euros to prepare to defend itself militarily without U.S. help, and will also have to find ways to do that without spooking bond investors.

While the trans-Atlantic relationship is evolving rapidly under President Trump, Europeans do now have to prepare for a future in which they could face an invasion by Russia, without U.S. support.

“It’s clear that the Americans, at least this American administration, are largely indifferent to the fate of Europe," said Friedrich Merz, as the results of Sunday’s German election cemented expectations that he will be the country’s next chancellor.

The U.S. Monday sided with Russia to win the United Nations Security Council’s backing for a resolution crafted in Washington that didn’t blame Moscow for the Ukraine war, while five European countries abstained, including the U.K. and France.

The scale of the challenge facing Europe is huge. In a paper published by the Brussels-based Bruegel think tank, Alexandr Burilkov and Guntram B. Wolff estimated that Europe may need to replace the fighting capacity of 300,000 U.S. troops. In addition to recruiting many more soldiers, they calculate that it would require at least 1,400 tanks, 2,000 infantry vehicles and 700 artillery pieces.

“This is more combat power than currently exists in the French, German, Italian and British land forces combined," they wrote. “Rapidly generating such increases requires an extraordinary effort, though experience shows market economies can do it."

Burilkov and Wolff calculate that it would cost around 250 billion euros ($261.71 billion) annually to raise European defense spending to 3.5% of gross domestic product from around 2% now.

Historically, rapid military buildups have been funded initially by an increase in government borrowing, and then a rise in taxes after the period of peril has passed to repay those debts.

But that additional debt would come hot on the heels of heavy borrowing to negotiate the Covid-19 pandemic and weather a disruption in energy supplies following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. In the three months through September, the European Union’s government debt was equivalent to 81.6% of GDP, below the 96.4% of GDP owed by the U.S. government.

European government borrowing is covered by a set of rules that are intended to ensure that no member, or group of members, behaves irresponsibly and forces others to pay the price through higher interest rates, or ultimately a bailout.

To stay within these rules, a number of governments would likely have to slash spending on other programs or raise taxes sharply to free up the funds to buy needed military equipment. That would risk a loss of political support at a time of vulnerability.

One option would be to effectively suspend the rules by triggering what is known as the “escape clause." That is what allowed governments to borrow heavily in response to the pandemic, but the measure is intended to be a short-term response to an emergency.

Another option would be to abandon the rules altogether as no longer appropriate to the threat that Europe faces, giving governments more long-term certainty about how much they can borrow to spend. But either of those alternatives could prompt investors to demand much higher interest rates to buy European debt.

“The last thing Europe needs right now is a repeat of the euro crisis on top of the myriad dangers it is already facing," wrote Lucas Guttenberg and Nils Redeker in a paper published by the Jacques Delors Centre at Berlin’s Hertie School.

Their proposal is to rework the rules to exempt all spending that closes the gap between 2% of GDP now and whatever target European governments eventually agree on for defense budgets, and through 2032.

But many of the proposals being offered over recent weeks make Europe’s economic policymakers a little nervous. In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, National Bank of Belgium Governor Pierre Wunsch counseled against placing the soundness of government finances in doubt.

“We can’t just say, “Okay, we’re going to have defense spending at 3 or 3.5 percent and it doesn’t count," he said. “We need to ensure fiscal sustainability in the medium-to-long term."

A related problem facing Europe is that defense spending is largely decided and carried out at a national level, and there are big differences between the military capacities of those 27 nations, as well as their debt levels.

Spain and Belgium currently spend much less on defense than the 3% of GDP target that may be agreed by European governments. Analysts at the Scope ratings agency calculate Spain’s government would have to devote around 8.8% of tax revenues to raise spending from the current level of 1.3% of GDP, while Belgium would have to devote close to 7% of tax revenues to close a similar gap. In absolute terms, they estimate that Germany faces the biggest bill, with its shortfall standing at around $40.6 billion in 2025 and 2026.

However, Spain, Belgium, Italy and France all have debt levels that are well above the EU average, and therefore less room to increase borrowing to close those gaps. One option may be to share the burden through fresh borrowing by the EU as a whole, an approach that the bloc took during the pandemic.

Indeed, there are good arguments for closer cooperation in defense at all levels, with centralized procurement likely to lower the cost of each piece of military equipment purchased by the member governments.

“Some mutualization of defense expenditure at the European level is a good idea if it allows for more efficient defense spending," Wunsch said.

One indication of how governments will pay for an expanded military is set to come next month, when U.K. Treasury Chief Rachel Reeves will present new plans for taxing and spending to lawmakers.

The U.K. government has said it will increase defense spending, but will stick to self-imposed rules that limit borrowing. Rather than increase taxes further, it has indicated it may cut spending on other programs.

“Recognizing the priority of defense spending in the world that we live in today means that we will have to make difficult choices," Reeves said.

That’s a decision that may not be available to many other European governments. Britain’s government has a huge majority in parliament and doesn’t face an election until 2029. Most other European governments are less secure.

