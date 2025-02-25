Europe weighs options to boost defence spending

Spain and Belgium currently spend much less on defense than the 3% of GDP target that may be agreed by European governments. Analysts at the Scope ratings agency calculate Spain’s government would have to devote around 8.8% of tax revenues to raise spending from the current level of 1.3% of GDP, while Belgium would have to devote close to 7% of tax revenues to close a similar gap. In absolute terms, they estimate that Germany faces the biggest bill, with its shortfall standing at around $40.6 billion in 2025 and 2026.