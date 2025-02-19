European capitals clash over Ukraine as Trump makes overtures to Putin
Daniel Michaels , Laurence Norman , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 19 Feb 2025, 02:01 PM IST
Summary
- Stunned by President Trump’s outreach to Russia over Ukraine, European leaders are groping for common ground.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
BRUSSELS—Europe over recent years has come together against the Covid-19 pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The European Union held strong in the face of Britain’s exit.
