European capitals clash over Ukraine as Trump makes overtures to Putin

BRUSSELS—Europe over recent years has come together against the Covid-19 pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The European Union held strong in the face of Britain’s exit.

But faced with its biggest crisis in years—President Trump’s high-speed effort to end the war in Ukraine by negotiating directly with Russia—Europe has reverted to form in a blur of inconclusive meetings and squabbling governments.

Just when the continent is urgently seeking leadership, no leader has emerged. Instead, looming national elections are hindering decisions in some of the EU’s biggest countries, and diverging political poles are impeding compromise.

Europe’s inability to step up was laid bare by its absence from a meeting Tuesday in Saudi Arabia between U.S. and Russian diplomats, who sketched out plans to negotiate over Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said any talks that don’t include his country were doomed.

Later, the EU’s foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, and the foreign ministers of Britain, Germany, France and Italy spoke to Secretary of State Marco Rubio about the talks.

“Russia will try to divide us. Let’s not walk into their traps," Kallas said on X, advocating cooperation with the U.S. for “a just and lasting peace—on Ukraine’s terms."

EU officials in Brussels met with Trump’s Ukraine envoy, Keith Kellogg. Afterward, a senior European official said Kellogg offered little detail on what the U.S. wants to see from the Europeans as part of a security guarantee; Kellogg didn’t say what role Washington thought European troops should play if they were sent to Ukraine under a peace plan.

The official said it remained unclear how much weight Kellogg would have in relaying European views and concerns into the negotiations over the war’s outcome. Kellogg is expected to visit Ukraine this week.

The scene a day earlier, when German Chancellor Olaf Scholz scornfully left a meeting in Paris that French President Emmanuel Macron hastily had organized to plan a response to Trump, echoed the worst days of the euro crisis more than a decade ago when EU governments spent long nights bickering without result.

Macron is scheduled to host Romania’s interim president Wednesday, and they will hold a videoconference with other European leaders who didn’t attend Monday’s gathering, the French president’s office said.

Despite Macron’s efforts, European unity is now being tested by domestic politics. Even Scholz’s more-hawkish opponent in elections this Sunday, Friedrich Merz, is avoiding commitment to more support for Ukraine. “Germany will not and must not become a party to the war," he said in an interview.

In a further sign of the continent’s drift, the Paris meeting attendee who is taking the boldest public stance on Ukraine isn’t from the EU. It is British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who is scheduled to visit Trump next week to discuss options and try to win a role for Europe in peace talks.

Europe’s demonstrations of unity over recent years surprised even its own officials. When Britain in 2016 voted to quit the EU, many feared the bloc would splinter, but it pulled together. The Covid crisis began with discord, as EU countries resurrected borders within their borderless free-trade zone. Within months, though, not only had the barriers fallen but the EU reached an unprecedented deal to jointly bankroll a recovery fund.

And when Russian President Vladimir Putin three years ago launched his full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the EU, Britain and other European allies joined with the U.S. to support Kyiv and punish Moscow.

Those achievements were accomplished through initiatives and concessions from European leaders including Macron, Germany’s then-Chancellor Angela Merkel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who stretched EU authority to create policies for the bloc on Covid and Russia’s aggression.

The current crisis is fundamentally different and one that Europe, for all its progress, is unprepared to handle. It revolves around Europe’s closest ally, the U.S., and a field where Europe has never unified: foreign policy.

In areas where EU countries function as one, such as competition regulation and foreign trade, its members have surrendered sovereignty to the bloc, represented by the European Commission. In other areas, including taxation and foreign policy, the 27 members remain sovereign states pursuing their own agendas.

Occasionally, as after Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine, the members unite against a foreign challenge. More often they bicker, as during the euro crisis, the Second Gulf War in 2003 and Israel’s war in Gaza.

Today’s upheaval is all the more traumatic for Europeans because it is happening inside the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, the one trans-Atlantic institution that has been sacrosanct for 75 years. Only NATO binds Washington to almost every European capital. Significantly, U.S. leadership in NATO has never been questioned. The U.S. created the alliance in the face of threats from Moscow at the Cold War’s dawn at the request of Europeans.

U.S. leadership in NATO has let Europe off the hook on finding common ground regarding external threats. It has also let them skimp on security and military spending for generations. For the past decade, European military outlays have risen. Nonetheless, under pressure from Trump, Europeans are being forced to confront their shortfalls on both policy and spending, and are struggling to agree on an approach.

The Europeans say they want to coalesce in response to Trump.

“I think Europe needs to get its act together," Finnish President Alexander Stubb said before Monday’s meeting. He said any peace talks should include Ukraine, Russia, the U.S. and Europe, with Europe including the EU, the U.K. and other allies. To represent what would be more than 30 countries, he advocates a special envoy.

Who that envoy would be, he said, “That’s for the European leaders to decide."

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, a former Dutch prime minister, said before Monday’s Paris meeting that he had spoken with European leaders and told them, “Well, if you want a place at the table, make sure you come up with relevant proposals."

One of the few proposals under debate for a step Europe could take regarding Ukraine—one that U.S. officials have called for—is the idea of using European troops, among others, to enforce a peace deal with Russia. Macron one year ago suggested putting European troops in Ukraine to help Kyiv. Scholz and other leaders rejected the idea.

Now the concept is getting some endorsement, most vocally from Britain’s Starmer. Britain and France have Europe’s largest military forces in NATO, though Starmer is an EU outsider.

Macron hoped his Paris gathering would enable Europe to provide common answers to questions that Washington posed last week in a written questionnaire sent to European capitals. Questions included: Would they be prepared to put troops on the ground in a cease-fire, and what other capabilities were they prepared to commit to Ukraine to lock in robust security guarantees?

Macron also hoped to advance a European package of financial support for European military spending and its arms industry, which is expected to include new money for Ukraine. The first part of that plan is targeted for March, EU officials say.

Scholz, who left the meeting early, said now wasn’t the time for Europe to be focused on its role in a peace plan that didn’t yet exist. It should focus on supporting Ukraine’s war efforts, he said. Germany remains deeply committed to the NATO model of trans-Atlantic cooperation, while France has long sought to buttress European military strength as an element of what Macron calls strategic autonomy.

Scholz bolted Monday’s meeting to campaign before Sunday’s election, a showdown that has cramped his room to maneuver on the Ukraine question. Poland, which is headed toward presidential elections in May, staunchly supports Ukraine, but leaders fearing blowback have hesitated on committing troops to a peace mission. And Macron, while still wielding foreign policy powers, was weakened by parliamentary elections that he called last year.

