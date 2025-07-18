Europeans are becoming less free to say what they think

In practice most of the stuff over-eager censors might focus on is expressed these days online. The Digital Services Act (DSA), a new set of EU rules, introduced guidelines for purveyors of internet content. Mostly the rules ensure that what is said online, in a blog post or in a comment below a YouTube video, say, is treated on a par with what is said offline. But the DSA also imposes further obligations on the largest platforms, such as Facebook or X, in line with Europe’s rights-come-with-responsibilities approach to speech. In particular the EU now wants the tech giants to take into account “any actual or foreseeable negative effects on civic discourse" as they design their services, for example what content they tolerate.