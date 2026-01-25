Europe’s $1 trillion race to build back its defense industry
Alistair MacDonald , Cristina Gallardo , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 25 Jan 2026, 11:16 am IST
President Trump’s overtures on Greenland’s future are reviving questions inside the NATO alliance about whether Europe can make enough of its own weapons to fight independently of America.
President Trump’s overtures about acquiring Greenland are now reviving questions among the U.S.’s NATO allies over whether Europe can make enough of its own weapons to fight independently of America.
