Europe’s arms race is creating boomtowns. Why are locals so unhappy?

BARROW-IN-FURNESS, England—Europe’s defense boom promised to revive struggling towns across the continent. Locals hoped a fresh injection of money would help rejuvenate communities that have withered for decades.
Instead, it is sparking division and resentment.
In Barrow-in-Furness, an impoverished shipbuilding town in northwestern England, a multibillion-dollar contract to build nuclear submarines has highlighted inequality and pulled workers from other professions.
Residents of Bergerac, a cobblestoned French town famous for its wines, complain that all they have received from a revamped explosives factory are empty promises and drones in their skies.
Such tensions across Europe are creating headwinds for politicians trying to convince voters that they must invest even more in defense to counter Russia and China, often at the expense of social spending.