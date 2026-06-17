Italian bank UniCredit is edging closer to its longtime goal of taking over German rival Commerzbank, a landmark deal that would create a pan-European financial giant.
Europe’s Biggest Banking Deal in Years Is Getting Closer
SummaryItalian bank UniCredit is edging closer to its goal of taking over German rival Commerzbank, a landmark deal that would create a pan-European financial giant.
Italian bank UniCredit is edging closer to its longtime goal of taking over German rival Commerzbank, a landmark deal that would create a pan-European financial giant.
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