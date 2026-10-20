Europe’s dependence on America in space is hard to escape

There is more encouraging news when it comes to the second area of concern, space-based ISR, mainly thanks to private European newcomers that produce small surveillance satellites much faster than legacy firms such as Airbus. Admiral Anders Sundeman, the head of Sweden’s space force, says that if asked a year ago how long it would take to launch his country’s first spy satellite, he would have estimated 2030. “We launched it instead this year,” he says (though the launch happened on an American Falcon 9 ride-share flight). It was made by Iceye, a Finnish startup that has figured out how to shrink radar satellites that were once as big as a car down to the size of a washing machine. Iceye has put 80 into orbit and plans to double its production rate to 100 next year. Sweden has also signed a deal to buy small spy satellites from Planet Labs, an American startup that recently opened a factory in Germany.