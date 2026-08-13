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Europe’s dry rivers are exposing mammoths and Nazi warships

Economist
3 min read14 Aug 2026, 05:48 PM IST
A satellite image shows water levels along the sandbanks of the Danube River at the Bulgarian-Romanian border, near Oryahovo, Bulgaria, on 5 August 2025. (European Union/Copernicus Sentinel-2/handout via Reuters)
A satellite image shows water levels along the sandbanks of the Danube River at the Bulgarian-Romanian border, near Oryahovo, Bulgaria, on 5 August 2025. (European Union/Copernicus Sentinel-2/handout via Reuters)(via REUTERS)
Summary

The rivers play a big economic role. The Rhine accounts for roughly two-thirds of the European Union’s inland-waterway freight traffic by volume, and over 99% of its waterborne container transport. The Danube carries around 8% of EU freight traffic by volume.

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Western Europe is facing its fifth heatwave this year, and the waters of the Rhine and Danube rivers are the lowest since official records began in 1880. The gauge in Kaub, a medieval town in Rhineland-Palatinate, serves as the benchmark for the 1,230km-long river because it is near the Middle Rhine’s shallowest section. On August 12th it showed a maximum depth of 12cm. The previous record, during a drought in 2018, was 25cm. It could fall to single digits in the next few days, according to Germany’s association of inland shipping. That would cut the navigable Rhine in two.

Western Europe is facing its fifth heatwave this year, and the waters of the Rhine and Danube rivers are the lowest since official records began in 1880. The gauge in Kaub, a medieval town in Rhineland-Palatinate, serves as the benchmark for the 1,230km-long river because it is near the Middle Rhine’s shallowest section. On August 12th it showed a maximum depth of 12cm. The previous record, during a drought in 2018, was 25cm. It could fall to single digits in the next few days, according to Germany’s association of inland shipping. That would cut the navigable Rhine in two.

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HomeGlobalEurope’s dry rivers are exposing mammoths and Nazi warships

Europe’s dry rivers are exposing mammoths and Nazi warships

Economist
3 min read14 Aug 2026, 05:48 PM IST
A satellite image shows water levels along the sandbanks of the Danube River at the Bulgarian-Romanian border, near Oryahovo, Bulgaria, on 5 August 2025. (European Union/Copernicus Sentinel-2/handout via Reuters)
A satellite image shows water levels along the sandbanks of the Danube River at the Bulgarian-Romanian border, near Oryahovo, Bulgaria, on 5 August 2025. (European Union/Copernicus Sentinel-2/handout via Reuters)(via REUTERS)
Summary

The rivers play a big economic role. The Rhine accounts for roughly two-thirds of the European Union’s inland-waterway freight traffic by volume, and over 99% of its waterborne container transport. The Danube carries around 8% of EU freight traffic by volume.

Gift this article

Western Europe is facing its fifth heatwave this year, and the waters of the Rhine and Danube rivers are the lowest since official records began in 1880. The gauge in Kaub, a medieval town in Rhineland-Palatinate, serves as the benchmark for the 1,230km-long river because it is near the Middle Rhine’s shallowest section. On August 12th it showed a maximum depth of 12cm. The previous record, during a drought in 2018, was 25cm. It could fall to single digits in the next few days, according to Germany’s association of inland shipping. That would cut the navigable Rhine in two.

Western Europe is facing its fifth heatwave this year, and the waters of the Rhine and Danube rivers are the lowest since official records began in 1880. The gauge in Kaub, a medieval town in Rhineland-Palatinate, serves as the benchmark for the 1,230km-long river because it is near the Middle Rhine’s shallowest section. On August 12th it showed a maximum depth of 12cm. The previous record, during a drought in 2018, was 25cm. It could fall to single digits in the next few days, according to Germany’s association of inland shipping. That would cut the navigable Rhine in two.

Gift this article

Topics

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeGlobalEurope’s dry rivers are exposing mammoths and Nazi warships
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