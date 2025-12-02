Europe’s green energy rush slashed emissions—and crippled the economy
Tom Fairless , Max Colchester , The Wall Street Journal 11 min read 02 Dec 2025, 11:51 am IST
Summary
The aggressive push to cut fossil fuels brought an unwelcome twist: dramatically higher electricity costs that are hobbling industry and fraying political consensus.
European politicians pitched the continent’s green transition to voters as a win-win: Citizens would benefit from green jobs and cheap, abundant solar and wind energy alongside a sharp reduction in carbon emissions.
