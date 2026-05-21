Even at $5 trillion, Nvidia is underappreciated

Nvidia is no longer the only AI chip game in town. But it is the largest by far, and the likelihood that it will be that way for the foreseeable future should count for something.
It hasn’t counted for much lately. Despite strong financial reports and more blowout spending forecasts from its largest customers, Nvidia has been one of the weakest chip stocks this year.
The company’s latest results posted Wednesday afternoon don’t seem likely to shift that pattern. The occasion marked the 14th consecutive quarter that Nvidia’s revenue and operating income beat Wall Street’s targets, according to data from FactSet. The stock still fell a little over 1% in after-hours trading.
There are a mix of reasons for what UBS analyst Tim Arcuri describes as a “marked apathy” among investors on the AI powerhouse. At its closing market cap of $5.4 trillion ahead of Wednesday’s report, Nvidia is already the world’s most valuable company by a wide margin. The gap with Google-parent Alphabet now sits at more than $700 billion, and that is a company with a massive, a fast-growing cloud-computing arm, highly competitive AI models and a burgeoning AI-chip business of its own.