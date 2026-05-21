Even at $5 trillion, Nvidia is underappreciated

The risk is that SpaceX and the coming IPO filing from OpenAI could divert even more attention away from Nvidia, as investors jockey for exposure to new AI names. But they should watch where the money actually goes. SpaceX spent $12.4 billion on capital expenditures last year for xAI—triple what it spent on its actual space business—and said it expects spending to remain “substantial” going forward, even as free cash flow remains in negative territory. Elon Musk’s rocket company will be just one more thing sending Nvidia’s sales to the moon.