Even at War, Ukrainian Society Keeps Presidential Power in Check

Ukrainians who flooded the streets this month to protest the dismissal of the nation’s popular defense minister came out with their little children and pets. The atmosphere was more akin to a music festival than an antigovernment rally in the middle of a war.
The one thing the protesters correctly didn’t expect, and didn’t prepare for, was the possibility that President Volodymyr Zelensky would order security forces to disperse them. In fact, as soon as the demonstrations began, Zelensky announced that he would carefully listen to the public opinion.
Within days, he yielded to perhaps the most significant of the protesters’ demands, firing the country’s top military commander, Gen. Oleksandr Syrskiy, who was widely criticized for sticking to old-school Soviet ways and hampering change. He then named a new, young and popular defense chief.