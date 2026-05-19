Even by Trumpian standards, a $1.8bn fund for friends is bad

There are no “partisan requirements” to seek a payout, according to the doj. In reality, the eligibility criteria are clear enough: only maga need apply. Already this year the Trump administration has paid over $1m each to settle claims by Michael Flynn and Carter Page, two allies. Expect the Capitol rioters to be first in line. Mr Trump pardoned nearly all 1,600 of them on his first day back in office. Cynthia Hughes, a maga activist, has called those pardons a “start, not the finish”, and indeed some defendants were seeking civil damages before the announcement of the fund. They contend they were merely engaging in political protest that day, much like the freedom riders of the 1960s or the crowd at the Women’s March. They skip over the fact that pussy-hat-wearing moms did not ransack the Capitol for all to see on tv, in the biggest act of American political violence this century.