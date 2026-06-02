Nvidia’s announcement of a new PC chip set markets ablaze on Monday. Chip stocks, led by Intel and Qualcomm, fell sharply, while PC stocks, led by Dell Technologies and HP Inc. jumped. Everyone should take a deep breath.
Even Nvidia will struggle to save the PC
SummaryNvidia’s new PC chip set stocks ablaze on Monday. Why it’s likely much ado about nothing.
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