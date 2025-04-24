Even Republicans are falling out of love with Tesla

Unfortunately for Mr Musk, even Republicans now appear to be spurning his EVs. Trends in the used-car market suggest that a growing number of Tesla drivers in both blue and red states are putting their cars up for sale. Figures from MarketCheck, which tracks the inventories of more than 75,000 dealerships across America, show that listings of used Teslas have risen by two-thirds since the start of the year, twice as much as for other EVs (see chart 3). Listings for the Model 3 have increased by 63%; those for the Model Y have rocketed by 80%. The pattern can be seen in both left-leaning states, such as Massachusetts and New York, and right-leaning ones, such as Indiana and South Carolina.