Every financial advisor operates differently. Find a good fit.

Advisor‑Owned RIAs

Employee-owned RIA firms belong to the founding advisors, who may in turn offer employees equity stakes as a means of motivating them. Such firms provide advisors with full autonomy: They get to choose everything from their logo to the investments they offer. They can create their preferred culture—anything from workaholic to laid back. And they get to sell part or all of the business when they’re ready to move on. Clients of employee-owned RIAs may get a more consistent and personal experience because the firm’s owners have a deep incentive to deliver it.