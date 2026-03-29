I was worried my fine motor skills were failing. Over the past few years, my texts have become rife with mangled words and strange punctuation. When did I become such a terrible iPhone typist?
Everyone hates iPhone autocorrect. An update fixes one of the biggest problems.
SummaryHere’s what iOS 26.4 does to improve your typing, plus some tips to help you reclaim your keyboard.
I was worried my fine motor skills were failing. Over the past few years, my texts have become rife with mangled words and strange punctuation. When did I become such a terrible iPhone typist?
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